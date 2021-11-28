21000 jobs provided during past 3 years through job melas: Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City South Zone Police held a mega job mela at Garden Function Hall Chandrayangutta. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated this event. “I am very happy about this mega job mela arranged by the South Zone Police,” Anjani Kumar said.

About 20 companies are offering 2000 jobs for the unemployed youth. A total of 4000 youth applied for the jobs.

During the past three years, 21000 jobs were given to the unemployed youth under the initiative of Hyderabad city police.

Recently a job Mela was also held exclusively for the women at the women’s police station.

Archana Samtane General manager Marketing TMI group, Vikram Singh Mann IPS Additional Commissioner Police CIR headquarters, DSP South zone Dr. Gaja Rao Bhopal, Additional DCP south zone Syed Rafiq, B Ramlu Nayak additional DCP traffic south zone, ACP Falaknuma, and around 5000 unemployed youth attended this mega job mela.