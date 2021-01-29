2,12,737 vaccinated in Gujarat, active cases 3,589

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 : A total of 2,12,737 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 56,935 on Friday, even as 335 new cases mounted the state’s coronavirus tally to 2,60,901, while one death in the past 24 hours took Gujarat’s Covid death toll to 4,385.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, Vadodara led the tally with 89 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (77), Surat (49), Rajkot (39), Junagadh (11), Gandhinagar (10), Kutch (9), Anand (6), Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath, Kheda and Morbi (4 each), Dahod, Panchmahals, Anand and Sabarkantha (3 each), Jamnagar, Bharuch, Chotta Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka, Mahesana, Surendranagar and Valsad (2 each), and Mahisagar, Patan and Amreli (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 15,863 Covid cases in January so far at an average of 547 cases daily.

On Friday, one person died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, taking the state’s death toll to 4,385. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,293. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.68 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 463 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 2,52,927. The state presently has 3,589 active cases, of which the condition of 3,547 is stable while 42 critical patients are on ventilator support.

