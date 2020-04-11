215 Jamaat members discharged after tested COVID-19 negative

Hyderabad: In India, the first case of coronavirus was reported in January 2020. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed a total of 7,529 cases as on Saturday, 11 April with 653 recoveries and 242 deaths.

The virus first reported in Wuhan, China and it affected as much as 177 countries. Globally, the total cases are 1741621 with 393,443 recoveries and 106,662 deaths.

Since the Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as one of the hotspots of the outbreak, misinformation regarding COVID-19 has peaked.

Also Read Om Thanvi slams fake news over Tablighi Jamaat

Most of the TV channels broadcasting misleading information linking Tablighi Jamaat for spreading the virus in India.

Also Read Zee News expresses regret for linking false report with Tablighi

The Jamaat members have quarantined in many areas in India. Recently 209 Jamaat members have been discharged from Charminar hospital after they tested negative for the covid-19.

On 11 April, 215 members from Tablighi Jamaat were discharged from Nature Care Hospital where they were in quarantined after they were tested negative.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.