218 Houthis killed near Yemen’s Marib within three days: Arab coalition

Riyadh: The Arab coalition in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, on Sunday announced that 218 Houthi militants had been killed in the coalition airstrikes during the past three days that targeted two areas near the city of Ma’rib, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition said in a statement that “it carried out 57 operations targeting militia vehicles and elements in Al-Jubah and Al-Kasara in the area of Ma’rib, during the past 72 hours, which led to the destruction of 24 military vehicles and casualties of more than 218 Houthis.”

#عاجل

التحالف: نفذنا 57 عملية استهداف لآليات وعناصر المليشيا بالجوبة والكسارة خلال الساعات الـ 72 الماضية.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) October 31, 2021

According to the coalition, it has been carrying out airstrikes in the area of Ma’rib on an almost daily basis over the past two weeks since October 11, 2021, in which more than 2,200 rebels were killed.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, the Houthis took control of the important Ya’arah area in the Al-Jubah district, south of Ma’rib Governorate.

29 killed in Houthi missile attack on mosque, religious school in Yemen

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country’s information minister said on Monday.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor’s office said in a statement.

“Once again, the Iranian-backed Houthi militia targets residential communities in Al Juba district, south of Marib governorate, this time with two ‘Iranian-made’ ballistic missiles that hit a mosque and Dar Al Hadith in the overcrowded area of Al Amoud and displaced families from outside the district, killing 29 civilians, including women and children,” said Moammar Al Eryani on Twitter.

١-من جديد تستهدف مليشيا الحوثي المدعومة من ايران التجمعات السكنية في مديرية الجوبة جنوب محافظة مارب، وهذه المره بصاروخين بالستيين "ايراني الصنع" أصابا مسجدا ودار الحديث في منطقة العمود المكتظة بالسكان والاسر النازحة من خارج المديرية، وأسفر عن استشهاد 29 مدني بينهم نساء واطفال — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) October 31, 2021

Saudi Arabian-led intervention in Yemen

In February 2021, the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a major attack on Ma’rib in an attempt to seize the governorate, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

The conflict in Yemen is between a government-backed by the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have controlled large areas in the north and west of the country, as well as the capital, Sanaa, since 2014.

The conflict resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of people, including many civilians, according to several humanitarian organizations.

About 3.3 million people are still displaced, while 24.1 million people, or more than two-thirds of the population, need assistance, according to the United Nations, which has repeatedly stressed that Yemen is currently witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Earlier in October 2021, the United Nations international organization for migration announced that ten thousand people were displaced from their homes last September in a governorate, the highest monthly displacement rate in this region since the beginning of this year—2021.