21km in 30 mins: Hyderabad metro facilitates non-stop transport of heart

Hyderabad: In a first, the Hyderabad metro rail on Tuesday facilitated a special green corridor for non-stop transport of a heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. A special passenger-less train was arranged for the same, which covered the entire 21-kilometre stretch in less than 30 minutes.

The heart belonged to a 45-year-old farmer from Nalgonda, who was declared brain-dead. A team of doctors headed by Dr. GK Gokhale of Apollo Hospitals accompanied the live organ and will perform the surgery at Apollo Hospitals. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills to take the heart and rush to the hospital.

The team of doctors accompanying the live organ in metro train from LB Nagar-Jubliee Hills.

Commenting on this special arrangement, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T MRHL, stated: “We are always at the service of people and I must thank Kamineni and Apollo Hospitals for reaching out to us with this benevolent request. We have taken all safety measures in place whole mobilizing a special non-stop train from Nagole to Jubilee hills, seamlessly facilitating the transportation of the heart in a quest to save a life.”