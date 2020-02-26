22 dead, over 200 injured in Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: As many as 22 persons have died and more than 189 persons are injured since the violence broke out in the North-East district of Delhi on Sunday night.

Twenty-one deaths were reported from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and one from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Government sources have told ANI that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital.

Sources also said that Doval will also brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the prevailing situation.

Last night, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur, and other parts of North-east Delhi where he held talks with the leaders of different communities.