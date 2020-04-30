22 fresh cases, 3 deaths of COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad: witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases for the past several days, saw a rise in positive cases on Thursday with 22 fresh cases being reported, along with three deaths.

The three people died due to COVID-19 and other health problems, an official release said.

With this, the number of deaths in the state rose to 28.

The number of positive cases reported in the state surged to 1,038 after the detection of 22 fresh cases.

The release said 33 people were discharged from hospitals today.

The number of discharged people till date was 442 and those undergoing treatment in hospitals (active cases) 568 as on Thursday.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.