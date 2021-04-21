22 killed in oxygen tanker leak incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik

An oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital here today.

Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI)

Nashik: Atleast 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane on Wednesday.

“It is an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary information, we have learnt that 11 people died in the incident. We are trying to get a detailed report,” said the Minister on Wednesday.

“We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared,” he added.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident as “terrible” and demanded enquiry into the tragedy.

“What happened in Nashik is terrible. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed enquiry,” he told ANI.

Officials were also present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry.

As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

