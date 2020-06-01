22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Guwahati: Assam has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected to 1,361, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Fourteen fresh cases were reported from Dibrugarh district, four from Dhemaji, three from Tinsukia and one from Charaideo, he said.

Assam currently has 1,169 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the state.

A total of 185 people have recovered, four succumbed to the disease, and three migrated.

“Alert ~ 22 new cases of #COVID19+ for May 31. 14 Dibrugarh, 4 Dhemaji, 3 Tinsukia, 1 Charaideo,” Sarma tweeted.

Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases after the inter-state movement through road, rail and air networks was allowed during the lockdown,.

The state reported the highest single-day spike of 177 cases on May 29.

The government has mandated that those coming from other parts of the country will have to undergo institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days or till the coronavirus test reports arrive.

However, it has made certain exemptions for senior citizens and women who travel to the state alone.

A total of 1,09,097 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its bulletin on Sunday night.

Source: PTI

