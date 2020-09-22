22 new cases push COVID tally of Andamans to 3,673

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and the Nicobar Islands rose to 3,673 on Tuesday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eighteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 152 active coronavirus cases, while 3,469 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 52,220 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 52,110 reports have been received and 110 are awaited, the official added.

Source: PTI