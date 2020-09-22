22 new cases push COVID tally of Andamans to 3,673

Eighteen more people have been cured of the disease

By Mansoor Published: 22nd September 2020 5:23 pm IST
Meghalaya reports 73 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and the Nicobar Islands rose to 3,673 on Tuesday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eighteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 152 active coronavirus cases, while 3,469 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 52,220 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 52,110 reports have been received and 110 are awaited, the official added.

Source: PTI
READ:  2.39 crore COVID tests conducted in India in August: MoHFW
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close