22 Turkish servicemen killed in airstrikes in Syria

A+ A-

Idlib: At least 22 Turkish servicemen were killed following an airstrike in Idlib province of Syria.

“There has been an airstrike by the regime forces against our military in Idlib. After this attack,” Sputnik quoted Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay province, as saying.

“We have seriously injured (servicemen), who have been received at our Cilvegozu border gate into Turkey,” Dogan added.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has chaired an emergency security meeting on the situation in Idlib.

The situation has escalated in the northwestern province of Syria since early February as local militants have intensified attacks against the Syrian government forces.