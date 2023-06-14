22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter mishap

Washington: Twenty-two US. service members were injured and receiving treatment after a “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria three daya ago, US Central Command said in a press statement.

Dated Monday in its text, the statement on Tuesday said the soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries from the incident, and 10 were “evacuated to higher care facilities” for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported,” US Central Command added in the statement.

