22-year-old doctor receives first vaccine jab in GTB hospital

New Delhi, Jan 16 : A 22-year-old resident doctor became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Guru Teg Bhadur (GTB) hospital here on Saturday.

Akanksha Rathor has been working as a resident doctor at the GTB hospital for the past six years and has actively served the patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to IANS, Rathor said: “I was not afraid to receive the Covid-19 shot, but a lot of things did crop up in my mind. Also, being a doctor, I had to keep my emotions subdued and proceed as per the schedule. After vaccination, I was sent to the observation area for nearly 40 minutes.”

Akhilesh Sharma, a nursing staff at the GTB hospital, who also received the vaccine jab in the first batch on Saturday, said that he has been serving in the hospital for the last seven years but the last eight months were highly tensed.

He also thanked the GTB doctors for guiding and running several programmes to boost their confidence.

Sharma further said, “I received a message from the GTB officials two days back that my name was listed for the first batch of vaccination. I was eagerly waiting for this moment and today I got relief to some extent. I have not encountered any problem after the vaccination.”

Anand Kumar (35), another nursing staff at the GTB hpospital to get inoculated in the first phase, said, “As per the procedure, ahead of the drive, a team of doctors had conducted a health check-up. Following the jab, I was sent to the observation area in the presence of several doctors.”

The GTB hospital administration kicked off the vaccination drive soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide immunisation drive virtually at 10.30 am on Saturday.

The hospital officials choose to invite its staff for the vaccination shot alphabetically, on the basis of the first letter of their names.

RK Rautela, a doctor at the hospital, told IANS: “We have successfully vaccinated 10 people in the first one hour and released them all after 30-40 minutes as per the procedure. So far we have not received any complaint from any vaccine receiver. So we are hopeful that this vaccination drive will bring some relief. We would be able to make any further analysis only after today’s vaccination is done.”

