2,211 new COVID cases in Mumbai, 5,105 patients discharged

Mumbai: Mumbai reported 2,211 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case count to 1,82,077.

With 50 fresh fatalities, the death toll increased to 8,422, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the last 24 hours, the civic body discharged 5,105 COVID-19 patients from hospitals, the second-highest since July 2 when 5,903 patients had been discharged.

The number of recovered patients increased to 1,42,769 in the country’s financial capital, at a recovery rate of 78.4 percent.

Also, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the city came down to30,512 on Saturday.

So far the civic body has conducted 9.90 lakh COVID-19 tests.

The number of sealed buildings where one or more persons have tested positive is 9,968, whereas the number of containment zones in slums and chawls decreased to 572.

According to the BMC, Mumbai’s average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.24 percent, while the average doubling rate is 56 days.

Source: PTI