223 more villages to get 24-hr power supply: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 26 : While taking a significant step towards fulfilling promise to make available round-the-clock power supply in villages, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to include 223 more villages in the Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon scheme.

With this, the total number of villages will increase to 5,223.

Khattar said this while addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day in Panchkula near Chandigarh.

He said currently, there are about 1,500 villages which are getting 16 hours to 21 hours power supply daily. He said 24-hour supply would also be ensured in these villages soon.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the war memorial. He also inspected the parade by the contingent of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Haryana Police and National Cadet Corps (NCC).

While paying rich tributes to all martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country, the Chief Minister said the nation would always remain indebted to the sacrifices made by the brave heroes.

The sacrifices made by them for the freedom of the country could never be forgotten, he added.

He said the government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of freedom fighters and their dependents. He said a monthly pension of Rs 25,000 is provided to the freedom fighters and their widows in the state.

Besides, government jobs have been given to 332 dependents of those who attained martyrdom while safeguarding the borders of the country.

Also, the ex-gratia grant to their families has also been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

While congratulating the people of Panchkula on the occasion, he said Panchkula became the 17th district of Haryana in 1995.

He said Panchkula has a special significance not only from historical point of view but also as a religious destination as out of 51 Shakti Peeth, one Shakti Peeth — Shri Mata Mansa Devi is also located here.

Apart from this, Gurdwara Manji Sahib at Pinjore and Nada Sahib Gurdwara at Panchkula are the important religious sites.

While referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, Khattar said the country and the state had to pass through a tough phase.

He said it was a matter of pride that India has taken a lead in the world in fighting the pandemic as country’s scientists have developed two indigenous vaccines for coronavirus.

He said a massive vaccination drive has been launched in the country in which 10 lakh people have been covered during the last about 10 days.

“In Haryana too, we are carrying out a large-scale vaccination campaign during which 1.05 lakh people have so far been administered the vaccine shots,” he added.

