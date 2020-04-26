226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Kochi: As many as 226 Swiss nationals stranded in India following the nationwide lockdown have left for Zurich by a Swiss International Airlines, an airport spokesperson said here on Sunday.

The flight departed for Zurich at 11.20 PM on Saturday from Cochin airport, he said.

The aircraft had arrived here after picking up 62 Swiss nationals stranded in Kolkotta and 164 of them boarded the flight from here

Earlier, the UK and Oman had evacuated their citizens stranded in Kerala due to lockdown by operating special flights.

Source: PTI

