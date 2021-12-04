227 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank

Gaza: 227 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli servicemen near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Red Crescent said that the clashes left one journalist injured.

Over the last six months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces.

According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.