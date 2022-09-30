22nd Convocation of University of Hyderabad to be held on Oct 1

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will award 484 medals during its 22nd convocation on Saturday to approximately 4,800 graduates.

Students from integrated PG (519), PG (3191), MTech (345), MPhil (172), and PhD (573), who graduated between 2020-2022 will be bestowed with their respective degrees/medals.

The convocation address will be given by Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan and the medals will be presented by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chief Rector of the University of Hawaii.