23% less fatal accidents reported on Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city has witnessed satisfactory decrease in the number of road accident deaths with the figure coming down by around 23 per cent in 2020 first half.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police traffic, till June 2020, 106 deaths were reported while compared to 137 in the corresponding period last year 2019. There is a decrease in pedestrian deaths too this year with only 33 persons succumbing after being hit by vehicles as against 53 persons last year during the same period.

Hyderabad Traffic Police officials attribute the decrease in road accidents to the various measures taken up especially the identification of black spots across Hyderabad. During the year 2019 the Hyderabad traffic wing have identified 60 black spots which are attributed to the accident prone areas.

Anil Kumar told that several Joint inspections were carried out along with GHMC, HRDCL, NHAI, Road and Buildings and other departments concerned.

Apart from this, the police were conducting awareness programmes to inculcate traffic sense and discipline in motorists. In 578 educational institutions, we educated around 2.5 lakh students on traffic rules and road safety. he said, adding that enforcement of different laws to ensure a low rate of violation was also done.

Till June this year Traffic police have booked lakhs of citizens for different violations, the highest number, 22,26,625 cases, were booked for helmet violation.