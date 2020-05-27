23 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, total rises to 232

Agartala: Twenty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of cases in the state to 232, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stands at 65 while 165 people have recovered and have been discharged and two have migrated to other states.

“More 23 people found Covid19 positive in Tripura today. Among them 18 people have come from Maharashtra by train & 5 others were in contact of Positive patients. Positive Cases: 232. Active Cases: 65. Discharged: 165. Migrated: 02. Tripura Covid19 Count,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted late Tuesday evening.

The majority of the recent cases have been detected among people returning from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states, officials said.

According to the latest reports, 16,349 people out of 26,943 have completed their 14-day observation period and have been discharged.

The total number of people currently under surveillance is 10,594, of which 300 are in institutional quarantine and 10,294 under home-quarantine.

Total samples tested so far in the state is 20,871, the officials said.

Source: PTI

