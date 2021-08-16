23-year-old woman poisons daughter, kills herself in UP

Published: 16th August 2021
Shahjahanpur: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after poisoning her three-year-old daughter here on Monday, police said.

Kranti consumed the some poisonous substance that she give her daughter Poonam in Parashurampur village of Meeranpur Katra, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Sanjeev Bajpai said.

Both died on the spot, and their bodies have been sent for autopsy, he said.

The woman’s husband told reporters that she had an illicit relationship with another man and on being asked to mend her ways, she killed herself after poisoning her daughter.

The police said a probe is on in the matter.

