231 new coronavirus cases reported in Surat

Surat: Surat district of Gujarat recorded 231 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 15,362 on Friday, the state health department said.

The district once again reported the highest one-day spike in cases in Gujarat.

The case tally of the district is second biggest in the state after Ahmedabad (27,587 cases).

Out of 231 new cases, 183 cases were from Surat city while 48 cases were from rural parts of the district, the health department’s release said.

Five coronavirus patients each from the city and rural areas died since Thursday evening, taking the death toll to 668 in the district.

358 persons, highest in Gujarat on Friday, recovered and were given discharge from hospitals during this period. So far 11,459 patients have recovered in the state, the release said.

