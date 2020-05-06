2350 Indian Nationals stranded abroad to arrive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, held a review meeting on arrangements for arrival of Indian Nationals stranded abroad who are coming to Telangana by special flights.

The Chief Secretary said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India issued orders regarding movement of Indian Nationals stranded in foreign countries and issued certain Standard Operating Protocol. The Chief Secretary informed that 7 flights from 6 Countries with about 2350 passengers are likely to arrive in Hyderabad. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to make arrangements for Institutional Quarantine, medical screening at the airport and coordination with the Nodal Officers designated by MEA

(Ministry of External Affairs).

He informed that as per GoI guidelines, the incoming passengers have to undergo institutional quarantine at their own cost. He directed the officials to coordinate with the hotel to prepare packages for their 14 days stay to suit the budgets of different travellers. He also directed that medical teams should be arranged to undertake their regular check-up. Transport arrangements from the airport to quarantine centres were entrusted to M.D., R.T.C.

Smt Shanthi Kumari, Special C.S., Health & Family Welfare, Principal. Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Vikas Raj, Jithender, Addl. D.G., Law & Order, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, P.R.& R.D., Rahul Bojja, Secretary, Social Welfare, Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC, Sajjanar, C.P., Cyberabad, Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj, Smt Neetu Prasad, Commissioner, Commercial Tax,

Arvinder Singh, Director, Protocol, Officials of Airport, Immigration and others attended the meeting

