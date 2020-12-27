2351 drunk driving cases booked by Cyberabad police till December

Hyderabad: In view of increase in incidents of major road traffic accidents caused by persons driving under the influence of alcohol in the city, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) has been conducting regular checks of drivers for Drunk Driving (DD) at various locations everyday across Cyberabad.

As many as 2351 persons have been booked for ‘Driving under the influence of alcohol’ cases u/s 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They are being charge sheeted and all of them would either be penalised with Rs. 10,000 or imprisonment for upto 6 months if it was their first offence or Rs. 15,000 fine or imprisonment of upto 2 years, if it was their second or subsequent offence.

In a statement the cyberabad traffic police said that the Driving Licences of all these offenders were seized and being sent to the concerned RTOs for suspension for 3 months for their first offence and permanent revocation in cases of the second or subsequent offence.

The tests were being conducted by following all safety precautions in view of prevailing COVID situation.



As the drunk persons driving a vehicle are posing serious threat to the safety of innocent commuters on city roads, the DD testing will be continued and stringent action as per law will be initiated against all such offenders, the traffic police said.

Further, the employers, educational institutions, government departments are being intimated about the involvement of their employees and wards in such dangerous acts.

The police also said that Any person committing any road traffic accident by driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and causing death of any person (whether travelling in their vehicle or any third party vehicle), would be booked for ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ u/s 304 part II of IPC which would result in imprisonment of either description (simple or rigorous) of upto 10 years.

The police appealed to the general public to not to resort to driving any vehicle under the influence of alcohol at any situation. They should make alternative arrangements for their travel after they consume alcohol in any event.

The police requested the citizens to join hands with police to improve road safety.