2384 new cases and seven deaths reported in Telangana on Saturday

By Sruthi Vibhavari Published: 23rd August 2020 11:35 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,384 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,04,249 and total deaths to 755. Out of the total,  472 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Nizamabad (148) and Nalgonda (137).

While GHMC continues to top the list in the state, the districts of Nizamabad and Nalgonda saw sudden spurge in the positive cases from the past two days.

Earlier on Friday, with the highest single-day spike of 2,474 cases, the state crossed a grim milestone of one lakh total cases.

The case fatality rate in Telangana also stands at 0.72% compared to the national average of 1.87%, according to the daily media bulletin issued by the state’s Public Health and Family Welfare department. The bulletin also stated that 46.13% have died of Covid-19 and 53.87% due to co-morbidities in the state.

As of 8 pm on Saturday, 1,851 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 80,586. Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 77.30 per cent, as against the national average of 74.69 per cent.

As many as 40,666 samples were tested by Saturday, taking the total tests done in the state to 9,31,839. Results of 1,042 samples were awaited.

