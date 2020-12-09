23rd National Racing Championship to start on Friday

Coimbatore, Dec 9 : Twelve races will be held over three days at the Kari Motor Speedway as the 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship gets underway here on Friday.

The two categories in this season are the National Championship Class in JK Formula LGB 4, an Indian manufactured single seater racing car weighing 450 kg with 1.3 litre engine, and JK Tyre Novice Cup for rookie drivers on a similar looking formula 1300s but with different chassis design and suspension geometry. The former has attracted 26 of the country’s best drivers while the latter has more than 20.

There will be 12 races over three days, with each day witnessing four races (including two qualifying rounds on Day 1) that will test not only the speed but also the fitness and endurance of the drivers coupled with technical package put together by the teams.

An all-woman team from Ahura racing will also be in fray adding to flowing of adrenaline on the track.

The top racers of the country, including Vishnu Prasad, Raghul Rangasamy and Mira Erda (MSport), Ashwin Datta and T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing), and Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport), to name a few, will be in fray for top honours.

Among steps taken to adhere to protocols related to Covid-19 are expansion of the pits to ensure social distancing is among and availing local officials to avoid too many visitors from other cities and states.

“We have studied and followed every precaution prescribed by the world as well as national governing bodies to make sure that the championship is conducted smoothly. In these unprecedented times we are delighted that we could host such an important event in the FMSCI calendar,” Sanjay Sharma, head-Motorsport, JK Tyre said.

The drivers will go through documentation and a briefing on Thursday followed by practice sessions and qualification and two races on Friday. Four races will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

