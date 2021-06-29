24/7 power supply in Punjab if AAP wins polls: Kejriwal

By PTI|   Updated: 29th June 2021 2:41 pm IST
Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the assembly election in that state next year.

The AAP leader also promised a 24-hour power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

He made these announcements while addressing the media here.

Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

Kejriwal said power in Punjab is the “costliest” in the country despite the state being an electricity producer.

“We do not produce power in Delhi. We buy it from other states and despite that we have power in the national capital almost at the cheapest rates,” he said.

AAP’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, party’s Punjab affairs incharge Jarnail Singh, co-incharge Raghav Chadha and state leadership including MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema were also present on the occasion.

