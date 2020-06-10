24 cadets will pass out of Technical Entry Scheme-35 course

Hyderabad: Twenty four gentleman cadets of Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course will pass out the Cadet Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) at Cariappa Drill Square, CTW, Bolarum on June 3 2020.

The young cadets will be marching forth as Techno Warriors, Military leaders and custodians of National honour and security as they join the folds of the Indian Army as commissioned officers. Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME will be the Chief Guest on the occasion and review the parade.The event marks the culmination of the cadets’ training and their foray into their journey as officers. It will be the first time when Cadets from the Cadet Training Wing (CTW) will get commissioned in CTW itself. Simultaneously there will be Passing Out Parades in Indian Military Academy and 2 other Cadets Training wings.

Due to ongoing Government of India restrictions on travel and congregation due to COVID-19 Pandemic, parents, relatives and friends of the gentleman cadets are unable to attend the passing out ceremony this term. To tide over the understandable disappointment, a live broadcast of the ceremony on Youtube will be arranged to witness the parade of the young officers as they affirm their oath to serve the motherland selflessly and swear to preserve its integrity and honor in every breath. All COVID preventive measures will be observed and adhered during the parade a press release from the Defence stated.

Rathna Chotrani

