24 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 31 : The National Health Commission on Monday said 24 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

There were 237 patients still being treated, including four in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,177 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Sunday, the report said.

As of Sunday, a total of 85,048 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.