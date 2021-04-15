24-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Dilip Ghosh over his Sitalkuchi remarks

New Delhi: The Election Commission Thursday evening imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on the BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh for his “there will be Sitalkuchi in several places” remarks.

The order said the Commission “sternly warns” Ghosh and advises him to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The ban will in effect from 7 pm April 15 to 7 pm April 16, during which Ghosh will not be allowed to campaign.

The Commission had on Tuesday issued a notice to Ghosh for his alleged remarks after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

The Trinamool Congress had approached the Commission against Ghosh.

The notice cited Ghosh’s alleged remarks that “if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places.”