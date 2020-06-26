In 24 hrs, Gautam Buddha Nagar sees 136 fresh COVID cases

Noida: While Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, recorded only 136 fresh cases.

The district that has sternly insisted in regulating traffic to and from Delhi, hasn’t seen a single death in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 63 fresh COVID related deaths in just one day alone.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed that 11 have been discharged in the last 24 hours in the district taking the total number of those being discharged to 1,039. As of today, a total of 887 active cases are there in the district. So far, Gautam Buddha Nagar has seen a total of 20 COVID related deaths.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in handling the unprecedented crisis.

“Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state government had left behind developed countries such as France, Italy and Spain in the precautionary measures and solutions to save its citizens from the pandemic. The government had not missed the chance to turn disaster into opportunity and fought effectively against the global crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, not letting complacency set in, the Police in the district today checked 1,809 vehicles, out of which challans were issued to 611 vehicles and five vehicles were seized.

In the district, the police are checking at 200 check points by bringing in road barriers and taking immediate action on whatever appears to be a violation of the lockdown rules.

