24 million followers and SRK follows only 6, find out who are they

Mumbai: Rightly called Bollywood‘s Badshah, he is a man of many talents. Apart from the onscreen prowess, SRK is also known for the way he rules social media. With 41.2 million followers on Twitter, 42 million on Facebook and 24.2 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most-followed Indian celebrities on social media.

But, have you ever wondered that SRK checks on the feed of only ‘six’ people on his photo-sharing platform. While the supertar follows around 77 prominent personalities on Twitter, his Instagram is only reserved for 6 people.

Starting from his family – wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, niece Alia Chhiba to actor’s close friends Kajal Anand, Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s Instagram following list only has these many people.

Though, the DDLJ actor is not an avid social media user but whenever he posts something, he makes sure that it is internet-breaking in more ways than one.

SRK’s last Instagram post was on Eid. The actor shared an intense pic along with heartfelt caption that read, “Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK is all set to return on big screen after two years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited upcoming film Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.