24 more test COVID-19 positive, take J&K’s tally to 546

Jammu: Twenty-four more people tested Covid-19 positive in J&K on Monday, raising the total number of coronavirus patients in the Union Territory to 546.

All the new cases are in the Kashmir division.

While 164 patients have recovered, seven died from coronavirus infection.

The number of active cases in J&K is 375. Of this, 27 are in the Jammu division and 348 are in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

