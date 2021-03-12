24-week preterm baby survives at Lucknow hospital

Lucknow, March 12 : The paediatric team of the Command Hospital in Lucknow has achieved a rare feat of saving a preterm baby, Meghna, born at 24 weeks and weighing just 725 gram.

Her chances of survival looked slim as the baby’s vital organs had not developed properly due to the premature birth but the 162-year-old military hospital in Lucknow managed to save the baby.

“Meghna, born on November 10, was so weak that during intensive care her weight dropped to 600 grams, but the doctor and nursing assistant gave in everything to save my daughter,” said 25-year-old mother, Sunita Chauhan who is married to Sepoy Raj Kumar Chauhan.

Meghna was discharged on February 8, becoming the first baby born at the Command Hospital to survive so young when delivered before the stipulated 37 weeks.

“Our team created history after we managed to save a 24-week infant along with two other preterm babies-born at 25 and 26 weeks during the pandemic,” said Lt Col Dr Ashutosh Kumar.

Surgeon Capt Ashok Bhandari, head of paediatrics department, Command Hospital, said, “WHO recommends abortion if the baby is less than 28 weeks. But our neonatal intensive care staff led by Lt Col Ashutosh Kumar went ahead against the odds, including the pandemic, to save the infants. Intensive hygiene was maintained. We are happy that all three pre-term babies will lead a healthy life as their organs are now functioning properly.”

The first preterm baby to be discharged from the hospital was the daughter of Richa Singh and Naik Kuldeep Singh, born at 25 weeks on October 31.

After intensive care of 65 days, she was discharged in January.

According to the World Health Organization, about one million children die each year across the world due to complications of premature birth.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.