24-year-old employee of Mudra Co-operative society attempts suicide

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old agitated employee of the Mudra Agriculture and Skill Development Multi-State Co-Operative Society Limited (MASDMSCS), B Veerabhadram, attempted suicide at the Mudra head office in Nallakunta on Friday. He took an unknown amount of monocrotophos poison at 11:30 a.m., after which he was rushed to Gandhi Hospital.

However, he survived and his condition is said to be stable. On October 20, around a hundred employees of MASDMSCS from two Telugu speaking states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) protested in front of the head office after being cheated by the cooperative society.

The Mudra Agriculture and Skill Development Multi-State Co-Operative Society Limited was launched on April 12, 2017, and is registered under the Multi-State Co-operative Society Act 2002. It has more than 250 branches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and over 3,000 employees work under them.

Head office of Mudra Agriculture and Skill Development Multi-State Co-Operative Society Limited at Nallakunta

While hiring the employees, the chairman of MASDMSCS, Rama Dasappa Naidu, asked the employees to submit their original education to pay Rs 1,50,000 as an employee bond. He promised soon the society will become a government bank and the employees working under society will get a government job. Naidu promised each Rs 20,000 salary per month but the employees were paid Rs 4,000-8,000 per month. And from the last eight-month hardly any employees were paid.

The employees were given a target to reach out to the public and bring customers to society who keep their saving with a promise that they will be given various loans and a three per cent interest will be given to their savings. The employees collected the deposits from customers by stating that society is related to “Pradhan Manthri Mudra Yojana” and “KCR Sahakara Runa Bhavanam”.

However, the employees eventually understood that MASDMSCS was never meant to be affiliated with any government scheme and that they were all victims of a fraudster’s scheme.

B Veerabhadram, a BCom graduate from Warangal district protesting outside the head office told Siasat.com, “I want to resign but and I want my certificates back. But the chairman is not responding at all. I’ve paid Rs 1.5 lakh as employee bond in a hope that I’ll get a government job, but today I’m a victim of fraud.”

Siasat.com tried reaching the chairman of MASDMSCS Rama Dasappa Naidu at his office, but it was closed. His phone was also switched-off when this reporter called his cell phone. Many employees said the office has been closed for the last 15 days. According to Nallakunta police station SHO Ravi, on October 20, two FIRs were filed against the chairman by a group of protestors. When asked under which section Naidu is booked, the SHO cited legal complications and denied giving any information.

This isn’t the first time that an FIR was lodged against the chairman. Siasat.com found out that Rama Dasappa Naidu had two FIRs registered against him on the same line earlier. In 2020 he was booked under 406 of IPC (punishment for criminal breach of trust),420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation).