24-year-old mother delivers quadruplets babies at AIIMS

New Delhi: In a rare case, a 24-year-old woman gave birth to “quadruplets babies” at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The young woman hails from Barkot, Uttarkashi. Doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh informed that it is a rare case as quadruplets are born once in every seven lakh birth.

According to the doctors, quadruplets are a set of four offspring born at one birth. An individual that is part of such a set is called a quadruplet and sometimes referred to as a quad.

Dr. Anupama Bahadur, an Additional Professor at the department of obstetrics and gynecology told ANI, “The woman was 34 weeks pregnant. She was referred to us from Doon Hospital based in Dehradun as doctors were of the view that she was having triplets. She was anemic and hypothermic and we gave her three units of blood transfusion.”

He further explained that previously the woman had undergone an abortion and this pregnancy was a result of ovulation induction.

“When we conducted her ultrasound, we found out that she was having quadruplets babies, i.e. she will have to deliver four offspring at one birth. We planned everything in a unique way and consulted doctors from the neonatal department. We gave infection for the lung maturity of the babies. Then, we performed cesarean delivery during which a female, male, female and male babies were born,” Dr. Bahadur told ANI, adding that the post-delivery both mother and babies are healthy and they have no health complications.