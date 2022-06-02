24-year-old set to marry herself; Her wedding plans will surprise you

Vadodara: A 24-year-old woman is set to marry herself by performing all the traditional rituals including wearing vermilion. It will be India’s first self-marriage which is going to be held in Gujarat.

Apart from wedding rituals including ‘feras’, the woman, Kshama Bindu is going to celebrate Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. She has also finalized her dresses for the ceremonies which include dhoti, kurta, and sari.

Her wedding plans do not end here. She has also planned to go on honeymoon to goa after the wedding which is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on June 11.

Speaking to the media, she revealed the reason behind her decision of self-marriage. During her teenage, she decided not to get married to anyone, however, she always wanted to become a bride.

Explaining what self-marriage means to her, Bindu who has graduated in Sociology from MS University said that it is an unconditional love for oneself. Her parents are also supporting her decision of self-marriage.

The woman who is fully prepared for the marriage has also written five vows for the wedding that is going to take place at a temple in the Gotri area in Gujarat.