24X7 help desk for women in distress launched at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A 24X7 Women Help Desk at GMR led Hyderabad International Airport was inaugurated on Monday. The Women Help Desk is available at the arrivals level in the Eastern wing.

The Women Help Desk will be manned by police personnel round the clock, which will be able to provide assistance to women in need of help or distress.

V. C. Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner along with Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, M K Singh, DIG, CISF, and other key officials from the police department, CISF, and airport were present during the event.

Post the resumption of operations, the airport has been handling over 25,000 passengers daily of which women passengers who pass through the airport comprise a substantial number. The commissioning of a dedicated women help desk at the airport further strengthens the security and safety measures for women travelers, visitors and airport workforce.

Speaking on this occasion, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, “The presence of a dedicated Women Help Desk at RGIA is indeed a welcome step and on behalf of our passengers, RGIA and the entire airport community, the commissioning of this round the clock help desk will reaffirm faith and security for all women who pass through the airport as it is easily accessible and within reach if they are in need of any assistance.”