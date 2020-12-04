25.58% voting till 11 am in J&K’s DDC Phase 3 polls

Jammu, Dec 4 : The third phase of elections to Jammu and Kashmir’s District Development Councils (DDC) on Friday recorded a voter percentage of 25.58 till 11 am across 33 constituencies spread over all the districts of the Union Territory, officials said.

As per the figures given by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 15.90 per cent, Bandipora 32.36 per cent, Baramulla 12.63 per cent, Ganderbal 7.38 per cent, Budgam 28.11 per cent, Pulwama 5.43 per cent, Shopian 10.09 per cent, Kulgam 41.60 per cent and Anantnag 7.65 per cent till 11:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.03, Doda 28.28 per cent, Ramban 35.30 per cent, Reasi 39.24 per cent, Kathua 31.66 per cent, Samba 39.85 per cent, Jammu 39.31 per cent, Rajouri 43.83 per cent and Poonch 35.22 per cent till 11:00 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64 while Jammu Division recorded 37.17 per cent upto 11:00 am.

In third phase of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division, for which 2,046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1,254 in Kashmir division have been set up for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.