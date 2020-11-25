25 Cr workers to participate in nationwide strike on Thursday

New Delhi: As many as 25 crore workers across sectors are expected to participate in the nationwide general strike on November 26, the ten central trade unions which called the strike said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement issued by the central trade unions, they demanded the government to stop privatization of public sector enterprises including the financial sector and stop corporatization of government-run manufacturing and service entities like Railways, Ordnance Factories and ports among others.

They also sought cash transfer of Rs. 7,500 per month for all non income tax paying families, 10 kg free ration per person per month, expansion of the rural employment guarantee scheme the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to provide 200 days’ work in a year in rural areas at enhanced wages and extension of employment guarantee to urban areas.

The trade unions—including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) among others, called for a Centre’s policies. They termed the agricultural and labor policies as ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘anti-labor’.

Several independent associations from states and industrial units in the private sector across the country are also participating in the strike, the statement read.