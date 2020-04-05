25 Lakhs toTelangana Police for their efforts towards COVID-19 Pandemic

Kakinada seaport chairman Mr. K V Rao, Former BCCI selection committee chairman Mr. V Chamundeswaranath, Mr. KL Narayana, Producer in presence of Mr. Jitender (Additional DG law and order).

Today gave Rs. 25 Lakhs cheque to DGP Mahender Reddy for working tirelessly to protect the people of Telangana state from COVID-19 Pandemic.

Regards,

Naga Sirisha

9640403330

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.