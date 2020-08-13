25 more Basthi hospitals in city on Aug 14: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said that 25 more Basthi Dawakhanas (local hospitals) will be opened in the city on August 14.

Municipal and IT minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers E Rajender, Mahamood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Mayor B Rammohan will attend the program .

He called upon the people should avoid fear of Corona spread, he said. The new Basthi hospitals will offer health care services to 2000 more patients a day in addition to 14000 patients, Srinivas Yadav said.

They will come up 18 in Hyderabad, 6 in Medchal and 2 in Ranga Reddy districts he explained.

He held a review meeting with officials here on the functionality of the same in the city and sought a report.

The minister said that the government so far set up 95 Basthi Dawakhanas in various places in the city and total figure is 170 including nearby districts.

The minister said that there are 85 primary health centers in various locations in Hyderabad as of now. Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to take all measures to put in place adequate medicines and improve health services.

The minister said that steps are being taken by the government to offer all facilities and infrastructure in these hospitals. They will get all equipment and facilities to offer timely health services to avoid inconvenience, Srinivas Yadav said.

The government is ready to spend adequate funds for them he said. These hospitals, the minister said, will ensure complete health care facilities to the local community in the city. He asked the officials to take steps to provide the best health services in these areas through adequate medicines, staff and services. We aim to offer hassle free and timely health services to local community in the city, the minister claimed.

He instructed that officials take all steps to provide all facilities and infrastructure in these hospitals. The minister hoped that the people should avoid corona fear and get the facility and avoid panic for big hospitals