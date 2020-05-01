25 more test positive, J&K Covid-19 tally 639

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 639.

“Today’s status update: 25 New Cases, 31 Recoveries; Total Cases now 639. Active Cases 384 (Jammu 6 Kashmir 378),” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

So far, 247 Covid-19 patients have completely recovered while 8 have succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The number of active cases is 384 in J&K, out of whom 6 are in the Jammu division while 378 are in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

