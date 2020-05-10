25 more test positive in J&K, tally now 861

Jammu: As many as 25 more tested positive in J&K on Sunday , taking the total of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 861.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said two cases were reported from the Jammu division and 23 from the Valley.

Nine patients have died while 383 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is, therefore, 469 out of whom 15 are in Jammu division while 454 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

