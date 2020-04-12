25 new coronavirus cases in Guj; state tally rises to 493

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has gone up to 493 with 25 more people testing positive for the disease, an official said on Sunday.

Out of the 25 new cases, 23 are from Ahmedabad and two from Anand, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The condition of 422 out of 426 active patients is stable, while four are on ventilator, she said.

So far, 44 patients have been discharged after recovery, she added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.