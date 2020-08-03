25 of 52 CAPF troops died of COVID-19 in July, total cases over 13,000

New Delhi: Twenty-five out of 52 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops succumbed to coronavirus in July while the total number of COVID-19 cases among para-military personnel has crossed 13,000-mark.

A total of 52 CAPF troops have died due to COVID-19 till August 1 while 6,889 recovered from the disease. Till August 1, out of total 12,973 cases, 6,032 are active cases.

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died between April-June, due to coronavirus while 9 troops succumbed to the infection in July. A total of 4,165 coronavirus cases including 2,173 active cases and 1,974 recovered reported among CRPF troops.

BSF (Border Security Force) reported 4,030 coronavirus cases out of which 2,204 have recovered and 1,812 jawans are still battling with the infection. 14 BSF jawans have died due to the virus out of which 9 deaths took place in July.

Five of 13 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans died due to the coronavirus in July. The force reported 1,997 total cases out of which 1,367 have recovered.

The situation in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is comparatively better in terms of fatalities. In July, ITBP has not seen any death due to COVID but three jawans have died so far. ITBP has reported 1,499 cases including 909 active cases till August 1. ITBP is also handling the world largest COVID care centre in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area — Sardar Patel COVID centre.

Four Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans have died due to COVID-19 including two deaths in July. The total number of cases in SSB has reached 762 out of which 419 are active cases.

National Security Guard (NSG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have not reported any fatalities. However, NSG and NDRF reported 93 and 427 coronavirus cases respectively.

