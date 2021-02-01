25-year-old man found dead in Moinabad lake; in-laws major suspects

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st February 2021 4:34 pm IST
honour killing

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old tailor found dead at a lake in Moinabad on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victim is identified as Sk Salman, a resident of MD Lines, Tolichowki, went missing on Saturday night. Salman’s brother Imran later approached the police on his disappearance and lodged a complaint.

As per the complaint with Raidurgam police, Salman called his younger brother Rizwan at 10.30 pm that he was starting from a tailor’s shop to pick him up from Hafeezpet. As Salman failed to turn up, Rizwan informed Imran and they both went to the tailor’s shop. The shop was locked and Salman’s phone was off.

“We suspect that Salman’s in-laws along with their relatives might have kidnapped and killed him. As of now, one of the suspects, Dastagir, is in our custody,” Raidurgam inspector V Ravinder said. A murder case was registered.

