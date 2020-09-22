25-year-old man hangs to a ceiling fan at his home

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man ended his life on Sunday night. The reason behind is said to be the family issues. The man was a resident of Hakeempet, under the Banjara Hills police station limits.

According to the police, Mohd Burhan (25) was married to Heena Begum around four years ago and the couple did not have children. On Sunday night, Burhan hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house. Family members told the police that the man was depressed due to some family issues and could have ended his life over those. The Banjara Hills police booked a case and investigation is on.