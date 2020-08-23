250 trees uprooted in Karnataka’s Kodagu in recent storms

By Tanveer Published: 23rd August 2020 7:56 pm IST
Representational Image

Bengaluru: As many as 250 trees were uprooted in Karnataka’s Kodagu district due to strong winds amid the recent heavy rains, an official said on Sunday.

“In one week, 250 trees were uprooted because of the winds,” Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy told IANS.

As the fallen trees were blocking the roads, the district administration sought the help of the Forest Department to clear them.

According to Joy, rains were not that big an issue in 2020 but strong winds and landslides were.

“This year, we had a major landslide in Talakaveri. 14 places had landslides in total. Two houses were damaged,” she said.

Talakaveri witnessed a major landslide in the first week of August in which the bodies of three people were recovered.

Rains in the area were heavier in 2018 and 2019.

