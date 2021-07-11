2536 visitors throng Zoo park as it reopens after 70 Days

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 11th July 2021 7:19 pm IST
Visitors move in the battery operated vehicle in Zoo park in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: The famous Zoo park of the city Nehru Zoological park was reopened after a gap of 70 days. The park was closed due to the spread of Covid virus in the state. The authorities of the Park have allowed the visitors by ensuring that they followed all Covid norms.

As many as 2536 visitors have visited the park on the first day. The state government allowed the opening of the parks as part of its decision to relax the Covid lock down rules.

The authorities have allowed the tourists inside the park after performing thermal screening on them. They made arrangements to ensure social distancing at all ticket counters.

MS Education Academy

The authorities have said that they kept the entire park completely cleaned and sanitized during the lockdown period. They said that they would impose a fine of ₹100 on those who spit in the park as part of their measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

They also said they would impose fine on those who don’t wear face masks. They also said that They had stopped the exhibition of corona enclosures of snakes aquarium, fossil museum and night creatures enclosures

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button