2536 visitors throng Zoo park as it reopens after 70 Days

Hyderabad: The famous Zoo park of the city Nehru Zoological park was reopened after a gap of 70 days. The park was closed due to the spread of Covid virus in the state. The authorities of the Park have allowed the visitors by ensuring that they followed all Covid norms.

As many as 2536 visitors have visited the park on the first day. The state government allowed the opening of the parks as part of its decision to relax the Covid lock down rules.

The authorities have allowed the tourists inside the park after performing thermal screening on them. They made arrangements to ensure social distancing at all ticket counters.

The authorities have said that they kept the entire park completely cleaned and sanitized during the lockdown period. They said that they would impose a fine of ₹100 on those who spit in the park as part of their measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

They also said they would impose fine on those who don’t wear face masks. They also said that They had stopped the exhibition of corona enclosures of snakes aquarium, fossil museum and night creatures enclosures